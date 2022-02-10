Fond du Lac 10-year-old child struck by vehicle, treated for minor injuries

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 10-year-old was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon, Fond du Lac Police said.

At around 3:28 p.m. Wednesday, police said the Fond du Lac Police Department and Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue responded to the area of Ellen Lane and Old Pioneer Road for a report of a child struck by a vehicle.

According to police, officers believe that the child was originally walking eastbound alongside the road on Old Pioneer Road. A 27-year-old Fond du Lac resident was driving a vehicle westbound on Old Pioneer Road.

Police said the child without warning ran into traffic mid-block and was struck by the westbound vehicle.

Fond du Lac Police said the child was transported by Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue to SSM Health (St. Agnes) with minor injuries.

Additionally, police said they arrested someone who wasn't directly involved in the incident. Police said the person responded to the scene and caused a disturbance. Police said this person impeded police officers' abilities to get the child to the ambulance for treatment and ability to investigate the cause of the crash.

Police identified the person as a 22-year-old Milwaukee resident who was arrested and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail. The person is being held on a Disorderly Conduct charge.

No additional details are available at this time. The Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted at the scene of the accident by Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue.