Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Flu shots: Froedtert & MCW's drive-thru flu clinics to begin this weekend

Flu shots are available at the clinics for those over the age of six. Masks must be worn and a vaccine consent form must be completed.
Americans encouraged to get flu shot as US prepares to battle both flu and COVID-19
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LM Otero/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Americans encouraged to get flu shot as US prepares to battle both flu and COVID-19
Posted at 4:31 PM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 17:31:46-04

MILWAUKEE — It is that time of the year again. Temperatures are dropping and flu season is back.

Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network will begin administrating flu shots at its Drive-Thru Flu Clinic on Saturday. This is the third year the health network is offering the drive-thru flu vaccine option.

In addition to a flu shot, health officials also encourage you to wash your hands often, avoid touching your face, and stay out of crowds to prevent yourself from getting sick.

Flu shots are available at the clinics for those over the age of six. Masks must be worn and a vaccine consent form must be completed. Forms will be available at the drive-thru but are encouraged to be completed before. You do not have to be a Froedtert and MCW patient to get a shot. Most insurance plans are accepted, but cash is not accepted.

Below is the Drive-Thru Flu Clinic schedule:

  • F&MCW Menomonee Falls — Town Hall Health Center: Saturday, Sept. 24, Oct. 8, 8 a.m.-noon.
  • F&MCW West Bend Hospital: Saturday, Oct. 1, 8 a.m.-noon
  • F&MCW Moorland Reserve (New Berlin): Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 a.m.-noon

For further information on how to get a flu shot, visit Froedtert's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

book.jpg

Help us donate books to local children in need