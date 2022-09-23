Flu shots: Froedtert & MCW's drive-thru flu clinics to begin this weekend

MILWAUKEE — It is that time of the year again. Temperatures are dropping and flu season is back.

Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network will begin administrating flu shots at its Drive-Thru Flu Clinic on Saturday. This is the third year the health network is offering the drive-thru flu vaccine option.

In addition to a flu shot, health officials also encourage you to wash your hands often, avoid touching your face, and stay out of crowds to prevent yourself from getting sick.

Flu shots are available at the clinics for those over the age of six. Masks must be worn and a vaccine consent form must be completed. Forms will be available at the drive-thru but are encouraged to be completed before. You do not have to be a Froedtert and MCW patient to get a shot. Most insurance plans are accepted, but cash is not accepted.

Below is the Drive-Thru Flu Clinic schedule:

F&MCW Menomonee Falls — Town Hall Health Center: Saturday, Sept. 24, Oct. 8, 8 a.m.-noon.

F&MCW West Bend Hospital: Saturday, Oct. 1, 8 a.m.-noon

F&MCW Moorland Reserve (New Berlin): Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 a.m.-noon



For further information on how to get a flu shot, visit Froedtert's website.

