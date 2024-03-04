FLOTUS addresses supporters in Waukesha, hopes to galvanize women in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA — With the presidential election just months away, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was in Waukesha Sunday hoping to galvanize Wisconsin women in support of a Biden-Harris second term.

As a part of her battleground state’s tour centered on women, FLOTUS addressed dozens of supporters at the Waukesha County Expo Center, along with several state and local officials.

“It’s no accident Wisconsin is one of the places we’ve chosen to launch Women for Biden this weekend,” FLOTUS said, “because four years ago Wisconsin, you put us in the White House.”

In addition to highlighting President Joe Biden’s investment in education, support of the LGBT+ community, and the need to protect democracy, Dr. Jill and several other Wisconsin officials leaned heavily on POTUS’ stance on reproductive rights.

“Joe has spent his entire career lifting up women,” Dr. Jill said, “but Donald Trump — he spent a lifetime tearing us down and devaluing our existence.”

Event speakers also pointed to the success of Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewics’ campaign as an example of the impact Wisconsin women can have.

Sunday's speakers included Senator Tammy Baldwin, Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez, and Milwaukee County Board Chair Marcelia.

Democratic leaders stayed away from addressing U.S. foreign policy which is expected to be a hot-button issue this election.

In response to the First Lady’s visit, Wisconsin GOP Chairman Brian Schimming criticized Joe Biden in a new release for not making the trip himself.

“For the second time since the Hur Report’s release last month, the White House is sending the First Lady instead of the President to make the case for his abysmal record,” Schimming said. “This marks the latest desperate attempt by Democrats to cover for a tired presidency and its failing policies. And unlike Joe Biden, Wisconsinites won’t forget it.”

The special counsel Robert Hur report detailed a mishandling of classified documents by President Joe Biden.

While the report concluded that criminal charges weren’t warranted, it also stated there was evidence Biden was at times confused and highlighted concerns over his memory.

Biden and his lawyers have since criticized the report, calling it biased.

