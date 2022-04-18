Flixbus launches new stop at the Milwaukee Mitchell Airport

MILWAUKEE — FlixBus, North America’s fastest-growing intercity bus service, launched a new stop at Milwaukee Mitchell Airport. Service will begin on Thursday.

According to a statement from FlixBus, alongside stops at Milwaukee Downtown (575 W Wells Street) and Milwaukee South (1400 W College Ave.), riders can enjoy connections five days a week to cities throughout the Midwest, including Chicago, Lafayette, Indianapolis, Dayton, and Columbus.

FlixBus has had success in Europe, the U.S., and Canada with its convenient, affordable, and sustainable bus services.

The new buses offer free Wifi, power outlets at every seat, and an option for riders to travel carbon neutral wherever they are heading by purchasing carbon offset credits with each ride.

According to a statement from FlixBus, they have collaborated with atmosfair to offer customers the option to travel climate-friendly on their FlixBus journey.

Customers can purchase “CO2 Compensation” tickets during booking, making a voluntary environmental contribution.

The cost of traveling green will be added to customers' ticket prices, approximately 1-3% of the original ticket price.

Every CO2 Compensation donation in the United States is invested in the National Forest Foundation to give passengers a tangible way to reduce their carbon footprints.

