Flight For Life to open new base at the Hartford Municipal Airport

HARTFORD, Wisc. — Flight For Life has filed a letter of intent with the City of Hartford to open a new base of operations.

It will be located at the Hartford Municipal Airport. Flight For Life says the time frame is yet to be determined, but the goal is for it to open later this year or early 2023.

The expansion project follows the opening of the Burlington base in November.

“At Flight For Life, our goal is to reduce the time frame for patients to arrive at tertiary care centers across southeastern Wisconsin allowing them to receive the appropriate care needed” said Leif Erickson, Executive Director of Flight For Life.

