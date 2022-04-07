Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Flight For Life to open new base at the Hartford Municipal Airport

Burlington Flight for Life
Chad Hensiak/Photo by: Chad Hensiak of CAH Pr
Burlington Flight for Life gets new helicopter on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Burlington Flight for Life
Posted at 9:07 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 22:07:47-04

HARTFORD, Wisc. — Flight For Life has filed a letter of intent with the City of Hartford to open a new base of operations.

It will be located at the Hartford Municipal Airport. Flight For Life says the time frame is yet to be determined, but the goal is for it to open later this year or early 2023.

The expansion project follows the opening of the Burlington base in November.

“At Flight For Life, our goal is to reduce the time frame for patients to arrive at tertiary care centers across southeastern Wisconsin allowing them to receive the appropriate care needed” said Leif Erickson, Executive Director of Flight For Life.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

american family field

Join us for the Fight for Air Climb this Saturday