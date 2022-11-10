Flight For Life to open new base at Hartford Municipal Airport on Thursday

HARTFORD, Wis. — Flight For Life will begin operating from its new base at the Hartford Municipal Airport on Thursday.

The initial target timeline for the base to open was in late 2022 or early 2023.

Flight For Life says the new base will decrease response times to the northern service area.

Flight For Life Executive Director Leif Erickson issued the following statement:

“The opening of the Hartford base signifies a significant step forward for our program. Several years ago we began the process of opening bases in both Burlington, WI and Hartford, WI, it is great to see both of those projects nearing completion. The Hartford expansion project follows the opening of the Burlington, Wisconsin, base in November 2021. We have been very fortunate to work with the members of the City of Hartford leadership team, local Fire and EMS, and other surrounding community leaders to make this base a reality. Our goal is to strengthen and grow the already existing relationships we have with Hartford and the surrounding communities to provide the highest quality care possible."

