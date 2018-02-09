Flight cancellations pouring in at Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE - Weather is expected to have a major impact over at Mitchell International Airport.

With roughly five inches of snow in the forecast, airport leaders say their operations are going to be all hands on deck.

According to FlightAware.com, by 5 p.m. Thursday night there were already 29 cancellations impacting Mitchell International. The flight-tracking service shows about a 50/50 split between departures and arrivals.

Mitchell International Assistant Airport Operations Manager Jim Grava said their number one priority during a snowstorm is keeping the runway, taxiways and parking lots clear of snow and ice for safe flights.

"In the heavier type of snow events, we may be taking the runway every 30-45 minutes," he said.

That means dozens of maintenance workers will soon by working around the clock driving plowing trucks in unison to clear the 2-mile long runway that's 200 feet wide in less than 20 minutes.

"There should not be any lengthy delays, obviously de-icing of the plane so there may be some delays on that side but for the most part we're pretty efficient," he said.

Grava said those who are flying out of Mitchell International Friday should check with their airline early and often for delays and cancellations. Airport crews tell TODAY'S TMJ4

they will be ready to hit the runway by the time the first snowflake hits the ground Thursday night.