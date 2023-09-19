FixIt Yourself Garage: A new business for car owners to save money in Brown County

A Green Bay area business owner is allowing car owners to save some money if they can't afford a mechanic

FixIt Yourself Garage in Bellevue has the tools and lifts for vehicle owners can work on their cars

The video above explains how much a car owner could save by going to the shop

BELLEVUE (NBC 26) — It might not be surprising to hear that car repairs can be quite expensive these days. According to AAA, common car repair costs can average between $500 to $600.

But one Green Bay area business owner is trying to fix this problem so that car owners can save some money.

"It's a unique business," FixIt Yourself Garage owner Ryan Richeson said. "There's not a whole lot of these in the area."

FixIt Yourself Garage in Bellevue has the tools and lifts so that vehicle owners can work on their cars.

"If you have the know-how, you're saving possibly well over $100 an hour to fix your own vehicle," Richeson said.

Richeson said whether it's for an oil change, tire rotation, or brake repair, you can rent a bay for $35 per hour.

The owner of Auto Aces, a local family-owned and operated car repair business, tells NBC 26 that on average, they charge $60 to $80 for an oil change, $40 for tire rotation and balance, and between $325 and $425 for brake services that include pads and rotors.

Richeson said on average, people work on their cars for about two hours at his shop.

"They're not charged for the time if it's not in the bay," Richeson said.

If car owners are unsure what to do, the on-staff mechanic Hugo Sanchez can help them out.

"It doesn't matter what you're bringing in," Sanchez said. "If you do have a problem with it, we'll be able to help you out through it."

Richeson said the mechanic requires a small upcharge.

But he said car owners can also bring in their own mechanic, or he will refer them to another auto repair shop.

"First things first, plan ahead basically," Richeson said.

Hours for FixIt Yourself Garage are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

More information about Richeson's business can be found HERE.