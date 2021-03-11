Menu

Five-year-old shot, one other near Concordia Ave.

Milwaukee Police
Posted at 11:56 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 12:56:24-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting that occurred Thursday, March 11 at approximately 8:00 a.m. on the 3300 block of N. 24th St.

Police say a 5-year-old boy and 22-year-old Milwaukee man were both shot and taken to a local hospital.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

The 5-year-old also sustained serious injuries but is in stable condition, police say.

Police are searching for the known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

