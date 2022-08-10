Five teens arrested following police pursuit, crash

MILWAUKEE — Five teens were arrested on Tuesday night following a police pursuit that resulted in a crash.

The pursuit began around 11:48 p.m. near 1st and Locust. Milwaukee police officers saw a vehicle that was used in an armed robbery and they attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The vehicle fled from police, leading the officers in a pursuit. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a curb near 46th and Lisbon.

One of the suspects, a 15-year-old boy, then fled on foot and was hit by a car. He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and arrested.

The other teens in the vehicle were also arrested, a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old boy.

Milwaukee police also recovered a firearm.

Officials said charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

