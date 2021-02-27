Five people shot in separate non-fatal shootings Saturday morning

The Milwaukee Police Department had a busy morning responding to several shootings Saturday, Feb. 27.

According to police, A 50-year-old and a 39-year old man were hit when multiple suspects fired shots at them around 8:06 a.m. on the 1300 block of W. Concordia Avenue. Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

In a separate event, a 30-year-old man was shot on the 2800 block of W. Ruby Avenue. He was transported to the hospital for non-fatal wounds.

Also, a 40-year-old man and another 39-year old man walked themselves to local hospitals for treatment. MPD does not believe these two shootings were related.

The 40-year-old-man sustained serious injuries but is in stable condition. The 39-year-old man is also expected to survive. The locations of these two shootings and the circumstances leading up to them are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 tips App.

