Five of the best places to buy a house in Wisconsin are in the Milwaukee area

WISCONSIN — Niche released a new study looking at the best places to buy a house in Wisconsin, a five Milwaukee area cities made took some of the top spots.

According to the study, Cedarburg is the second-best place to buy a house in the state with its A+ public schools, A-grade housing, and overall A+ rating.

Brookfield came in at No. 4 with an overall A+ grade, A+ schools, and A-grade housing.

Milwaukee's suburb Merton made the list at No. 5. Its overall grade was A with A+ schools. Coming in at the No. 6 and No. 7 spots were also Milwaukee suburbs, Wind Point and Elm Grove.

The number one place to buy a house, according to the study though, is Kohler, home to good education, country clubs, and plenty of outdoor activities.

How did Niche come to this conclusion? They looked at home value to income ratios, public school grades, monthly housing costs, median home value, and more. You can learn more about their methodology here.

