Five Batmobiles on display at State Fair Park this weekend

Five generations of the iconic Batmobile will be on display this weekend at the Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Larry Way Batmobile



It's all part of the 61st Annual O'Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels event. Hundreds of custom and classic cars, hot rods, trucks, motorcycles and race cars will be on display.

The Batmobiles are a new addition to the event. Patrons will be able to see several different versions from throughout the years.

World of Wheels runs from Friday, February 23rd to Sunday, February 25th. Find more information here.

