Five arrested in Milwaukee double shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has taken five people into custody after a double shooting Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the shooting happened in the area of 34th and W. Silver Spring Drive around 2:10 p.m. Upon investigating, officers discovered two groups of people had exchanged gunfire, hitting victims from both parties.

A 24-year-old man arrived at a local hospital and was treated for serious injuries. According to MPD, he was then arrested for his involvement in the shooting.

A 22-year-old man drove to the area of 46th and W. Stark Street following the shooting where he called for help. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was also arrested.

Milwaukee police said in addition to the two injured, three other people were taken into custody: a 31-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman, and a 37-year-old man.

Police said charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip