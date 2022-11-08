Five $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin on Saturday

*RESULTS ARE PENDING FOR MONDAY NIGHT'S DRAWING DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUES*
Even though nobody became a billionaire in Saturday's Powerball, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold in Wisconsin.
The winning tickets were sold at:
- Jetz, 6101 S 108th St., Hales Corners
- I-43 Dino Stop Shell Green Bay, 3285 Cedar Hedge Ln., Green Bay
- Triangle Market, 302 State St., Madison
- Kwik Trip, 2850 Prairie St., Prairie du Sac
- Kwik Trip, 9421 Hwy 16, Onalaska
The Powerball jackpot is a world record $1.9 billion or $929.1 million cash for Monday's drawing.
There hasn't been a Powerball jackpot win since Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania.
This will be the 41st Powerball drawing since the last jackpot was won. This has tied the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.