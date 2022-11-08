Five $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin on Saturday

*RESULTS ARE PENDING FOR MONDAY NIGHT'S DRAWING DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUES*

Even though nobody became a billionaire in Saturday's Powerball, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold in Wisconsin.

The winning tickets were sold at:



Jetz, 6101 S 108th St., Hales Corners

I-43 Dino Stop Shell Green Bay, 3285 Cedar Hedge Ln., Green Bay

Triangle Market, 302 State St., Madison

Kwik Trip, 2850 Prairie St., Prairie du Sac

Kwik Trip, 9421 Hwy 16, Onalaska

The Powerball jackpot is a world record $1.9 billion or $929.1 million cash for Monday's drawing.

There hasn't been a Powerball jackpot win since Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania.

This will be the 41st Powerball drawing since the last jackpot was won. This has tied the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip