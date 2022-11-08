Watch Now
Five $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin on Saturday

Even though nobody became a billionaire in Saturday's Powerball, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold in Wisconsin.
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 9:28 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 23:20:09-05

*RESULTS ARE PENDING FOR MONDAY NIGHT'S DRAWING DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUES*

The winning tickets were sold at:

  • Jetz, 6101 S 108th St., Hales Corners
  • I-43 Dino Stop Shell Green Bay, 3285 Cedar Hedge Ln., Green Bay
  • Triangle Market, 302 State St., Madison
  • Kwik Trip, 2850 Prairie St., Prairie du Sac
  • Kwik Trip, 9421 Hwy 16, Onalaska

The Powerball jackpot is a world record $1.9 billion or $929.1 million cash for Monday's drawing.

There hasn't been a Powerball jackpot win since Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania.

This will be the 41st Powerball drawing since the last jackpot was won. This has tied the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

