Fishermen enjoy a beautiful day for the start of the general fishing season

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — People really couldn't have asked for a better day for the start of fishing season here in Wisconsin.

Saturday was opening day for the general fishing season and the beautiful weather brought a lot of people out to the water.

Here's a look at what it was like in Green Bay near the Leo Frigo bridge.

People fished from their boats and off the dock.

"Nice weather out here and it's good fishing spot. Walleyes, sheepshead, crappies, sturgeon: just a variety of different fish,” said Carlos Gonzalez.

“Excellent fishing, but not right now. This time last year it was excellent, but right now it sucks," said Marco, Green Bay. "The people in the right and the people in the left have been catching, but not me."

A reminder that all anglers over the age of 16 are required to purchase a fishing license, which you can do online or via a license agent.