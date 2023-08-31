Fisherman finds dead body in Lake Michigan near Southshore Yacht Club

MILWAUKEE — A local fisherman found a dead body floating in Lake Michigan near the Southshore Yacht Club on Thursday.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the fisherman found the woman's body around 1:20 p.m. She is in her late 40s to 50s.

The cause of death and identification is yet to be determined.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is urged to contact the MCSO Criminal Investigation Division at (414) 278-4788.

