Fiserv Inc. to enforce vaccine mandate starting Dec. 8

BROOKFIELD, Wisc. — Fiserv Incorporated will require all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 8, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal . The Brookfield-based company specializes in financial services technology solutions, and has around 44,000 employees worldwide.

Fiserv joins the likes of Molson Coors and Advocate Aurora Health as the latest Milwaukee-based major employer to require the vaccine. Employees would need approval for medical or religious exemptions in order to opt out of the requirement.

Ann Cave, Fiserv’s vice president of external communications, said that the company has a responsibility to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

"Requiring that all U.S. Fiserv associates are vaccinated enables us to meet our commitments to the various government agencies that rely on us, and aligns with the health and safety measures we have taken to keep our associates, clients and communities healthy and safe,” Cave commented.

