Fiserv is making a big move to downtown Milwaukee.

The company's headquarters had been in Brookfield. Leaders hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday for their new global headquarters in the former Boston Store on Vel R. Phillips.

Leaders with Fiserv say 750 employees will now work downtown.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip