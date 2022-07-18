MILWAUKEE — Artsman Court Collection items, made from the Bucks’ 2021 Championship Court, will be on sale at the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum this week.

Fiserv Forum Artsman Court Collection items, made from the Bucks’ 2021 Championship Court, will be on sale at the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum this week.

The items will be on sale both in-store and online to celebrate the one—year anniversary of the Bucks' NBA championship. The sale will be from Wednesday to Sunday.

There will also be 2021 Championship replica rings available for purchase in-store only. If you make a purchase of $100 or more, you can get a ring for $20.

Fiserv Forum There will also be 2021 Championship replica rings available for purchase in-store only. If you make a purchase of $100 or more, you can get a ring for $20.

The Bucks Pro Shop is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For online shopping, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip