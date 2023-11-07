Fiserv Forum to host Wisconsin Vintage Fest on Dec. 3

MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum will host Wisconsin Vintage Fest, Wisconsin's vintage shopping market. The event will take place on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Main Concourse.

The cost to attend is free and includes over 100 vendors. Several items that will be sold at the vintage market will be home goods, music records, clothing, and more. People who attend can enter the event through the atrium.

Wisconsin Vintage Fest was founded in early 2023. Vendors are from the Midwest. Their mission is to provide shoppers sustainability and for them to be able to express themselves through vintage items.

Read the full statement below:



Vendors interested in participating in the market can apply here [docs.google.com]. For more information, please visit FiservForum.com [fiservforum.com].



About Wisconsin Vintage Fest:



Wisconsin Vintage Fest is Wisconsin’s premier vintage market. Wisconsin Vintage Fest was founded in early 2023 with the vision of providing an outlet for shoppers and vendors to share nostalgia. With vendors from all over the Midwest, each event offers unique finds and experiences that make it possible for shoppers to be more sustainable and express their individuality.



About Fiserv Forum:



Fiserv Forum is a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee that opened on Aug. 26, 2018. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue offers incomparable sightlines, customer service, technology and amenities. Fiserv Forum includes 17,341 seats for basketball, 15,178 for hockey and up to 18,000 for concerts, with 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The world-class arena is home to the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks and Marquette University’s men’s basketball team and was selected to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention and the 2024 Republican National Convention. Fiserv Forum hosts a diverse variety of year-round events, including major concerts, family shows and other sports and entertainment events. Fiserv Forum is the anchor of the surrounding 30-acre Deer District neighborhood, which is Milwaukee’s premier location for people to live, work and play. In 2021, Fiserv Forum was awarded LEED Gold Certification for sustainability performance. Founding Partners for Fiserv Forum include Fiserv, BMO, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls, Motorola, Potawatomi Hotel and Casino and Beechwood Sales and Service / Anheuser-Busch. For more information, please visit fiservforum.com [fiservforum.com].

