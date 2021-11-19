Watch
Fiserv Forum sets up 'Deal Season' for holiday events

AP
FILE - In this July 29, 2020 file photo, The Fiserv Forum is seen in Milwaukee. Election officials said Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, that they scrapped their plans to use the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers' stadiums as early voting sites in the presidential battleground state of Wisconsin. Milwaukee's election commission had planned to use Fiserv Forum and Miller Park between Oct. 20 and Nov. 1 as sites where people could have voted early in-person or returned absentee ballots they received by mail. The commission developed the plan in an effort to provide safe voting sites during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Morry Gash File)
fiserv forum
Posted at 3:36 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 16:36:26-05

MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum, home to the Milwaukee Bucks, will be offering special holiday offers for Bucks games, concerts, and other events, starting Monday.

All of the deals will only be available online, while supplies last. Notable offers include buy-one-get-one-free tickets for WWE Monday Night Raw on Dec. 20, up to 40 percent off for a ticket to the Harlem Globetrotters game on Dec. 31, and up to 35 percent off for the Disney On Ice events from Feb. 10-13.

Deals for Bucks games can be found through Deal Hunter. Head to the Fiserv Forum website for more information on other events and deals.

