Fiserv Forum prepping for busiest week of events since arena opened in 2018

MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum organizers say they are prepping for their busiest week of events since the building opened in 2018.

Starting Feb. 23 and stretching until Feb. 28, Fiserv will host seven events in six days. They expect almost 90,000 people to attend the shows, according to a statement on Monday.

Dua Lipa will start the week off with a show on Feb. 23. Tyler, The Creator then plays the arena on Feb. 24, followed by Imagine Dragons that Friday. On Saturday the arena will host Marquette versus Butler at noon followed by Bucks versus Nets in the evening.

Comedian Jeff Dunham will host a show on Feb. 27. The Bucks versus Hornets game on Feb. 28 finishes out the busy week.

If Fiserv couldn't bring any bigger shows: Toto, the Eagles, Elton John and Bon Jovi are all playing the arena in March and April.

President of the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum, Peter Feigin, expressed his excitement in the statement Monday.

“We’re so excited to bring an incredible packed lineup of the best of sports and entertainment to Fiserv Forum. This amazing stretch of events continues to show that Fiserv Forum is not only the heart of live entertainment in Wisconsin, but contends with the greatest arenas in the world.”



To buy tickets and learn more about the events, head to their website here.

