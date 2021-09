MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum are hosting a job fair Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the atrium.

Pay starts at $14 an hour with a dollar increase after six months of employment. Jobs include retail, security, guest services and housekeeping positions with year-round and part-time roles.

Job-seekers should apply online ahead of time and bring a copy of their resume. Masks are required, and on-site vaccinations will be available.

