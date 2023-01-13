First woman, person of color selected to serve as Milwaukee's Municipal Port Director

MILWAUKEE — Jackie Q. Carter could be the first woman and person of color to serve as Milwaukee's Municipal Port Director.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced Friday he selected Carter for the position. The appointment still needs Common Council approval. Upon confirmation, she will also be the only Black person to serve as director of a port authority in Wisconsin, according to city officials.

The port director directs commercial and recreational operations at Port Milwaukee. She will oversee 20 people and administer Foreign Trade Zone No. 31.

Carter is a lifelong Milwaukee resident who has worked in the local non-profit and public sector for over 20 years. Most recently, she served as the Finance & Administration Officer for Port Milwaukee.

“I am honored to select Jackie Q. Carter for this historic appointment to lead Milwaukee’s port,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “After listening to applicants with expertise from around the world, Jackie is simply the best choice to carry out the Port’s mission of promoting commerce and supporting the local economy. I am confident Jackie will accelerate the excellent work underway at Port Milwaukee.”

Carter has earned a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in Public Administration from Concordia University. She has a Bachelor of Arts from Alverno College with a double major in Business & Management and Professional Communications.

Carter will succeed former port director Adam Tindall-Schlicht. He was appointed the Administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation.

