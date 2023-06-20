First Republican presidential primary debate will be held in Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Aug. 23

MILWAUKEE — The first Republican presidential primary debate will be held at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Aug. 23, according to an announcement from Fox News, which is moderating the debate.

The debate is set to last two hours, from 8 to 10 p.m. The Republican National Convention, to be held in Milwaukee, is scheduled for July 15-18, 2024. The event is estimated to bring 50,000 visitors to the city of Milwaukee.

Fox News' Brett Baier and Martha MacCallum are set to moderate the debate together.

Fox News confirmed the venue announcement in a statement on Tuesday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was first to report the news.

The Republican Party of Wisconsin tweeted, "The road to taking back our country starts right here in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum!"

The road to taking back our country starts right here in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum! https://t.co/IMT574M2zY — Wisconsin GOP (@WisGOP) June 20, 2023

According to Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel previously, this first debate will be held on Aug. 23, 2023. If enough candidates qualify, there will be a second debate on Aug. 24.

The criteria to qualify for the debate are grouped as: candidate status, polling, fundraising, and candidate pledging.

The Republican National Convention will also happen in Milwaukee, in 2024.

The RNC debate is being broadcast by Fox News with partners Rumble and the Young America's Foundation.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is former President Donald Trump's closest competitor. The Republican field includes former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and recently announced conservative radio host Larry Elder. Former VP Mike Pence is expected to launch a presidential campaign soon.

President Joe Biden is seeking re-election and faces a long-shot challenger who is the scion of a political family. Robert F. Kennedy Jr announced he wants the Democratic nomination.

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker in an opinion column previously suggested Trump should be in Wisconsin for the August debate. It remains to be seen if former President Trump will attend the Milwaukee RNC debate.

Walker also said Trump needs to find a way to win over more 18-to-29-year-old voters if he is nominated. A majority of young voters backed Joe Biden in 2020.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip