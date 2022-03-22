Watch
First peregrine falcon egg of the season hatched at the Oak Creek Power Plant

We Energies
The first egg of the season was laid at the Oak Creek Power Plant.
Posted at 11:35 AM, Mar 22, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Southeast Wisconsin, welcome into the world the newest peregrine falcon born at one of We Energies' nest boxes.

The company said in a statement Tuesday the first egg of the season was laid at the Oak Creek Power Plant, where "proud" parents Michael and Essity are keeping a watchful eye over the chick.

Michael and Essity have been nesting together for three years, We Energies said, and they will take turns incubating the egg during the next few weeks. They expect, if all goes well, for the egg to hatch in a bit over a month.

You can watch the Oak Creek nest (and the other We Energies nests) via their livestreams here.

We Energies and the Wisconsin Public Service began installing peregrine falcon nests in the 1990s. They say 421 peregrine falcons have hatched at their facilities. The facilities make good nests because of their height and close location to water.

