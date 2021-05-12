First look at Slinger Speedway ahead of the SRX Series race this summer

SLINGER — We had a first-time look at Slinger Speedway Tuesday, as the SRX Series tested for their July 10 race under the lights at the super-fast banked oval. And when you look at the car, you can't help but think it's a Hot Wheels or Matchbox car come to life.

"This is about motorsports entertainment and we want to get younger people involved," SRX Series part-owner Ray Evernham says. "And you know there's been so much success with like the Cars 3 movie. You know, we're SRX so we could afford to be a little bit, you know, make the car, I don't want to say cartoonish - but make it exciting."

"The fact that we got Indy Car drivers and road race drivers and Cup drivers that are chewing at the bit to come run the series, says a lot about it," SRX car test driver Ken Schrader says.

"It's almost surreal," Slinger Speedway Owner and Promoter Todd Thelen says. "I mean a little race track like this. And I keep saying that. It's actually a very well-known race track in the country. But to have us, on national television, in front of that audience, it just doesn't get any better than that."

With drivers like Tony Stewart, Bill Elliott and Helio Castroneves among others set to compete, it will be fun to watch in two months. Promoter Todd Thelen says with social distancing, they should be able to get nearly 10,000 fans in the stands.

