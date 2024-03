First Lady Jill Biden will make a visit to Wisconsin this weekend.

Biden is expected to land at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport around 1:00 p.m. and then travel to a 2:00 political event in Waukesha where she'll speak to the public.

Both events will be open to the press.



