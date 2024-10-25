First Lady Jill Biden and Gwen Walz to visit LaCrosse on Monday

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Gwen Walz, wife of Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz, will visit LaCrosse Wednesday after making some campaign stops in Michigan.

This marks the first time the pair — both long time educators — have hit the campaign trail together.

Watch: "We are ready": Wisconsin's top elections official discusses 2024 contests:

'We are ready': Wisconsin's top election's official talks 2024 election

Biden and Walz will stop in Bay City to talk about reproductive freedoms. They'll then head over to Traverse City for a volunteer mobilization event.

After that, the pair will head to LaCrosse, Wisconsin for a "Educators for Harris-Walz" event around 6:00 p.m.

TMJ4 is working to learn more about the details of this Wisconsin visit and will keep you updated.

