First grade students decorate ornaments for Milwaukee County Courthouse Christmas tree

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Some of our city’s youngest future leaders had a special morning on Wednesday at Milwaukee College Prep, decorating ornaments that will hang on the Christmas tree at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

Joining the first graders as they colored to their heart’s content was Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

Crowley, a father of two youngsters himself, says it’s always a treat to be able to get into the community he serves.

“There were so many folks throughout this community who poured into me and I think we have a duty as parents, as community leaders to do the exact same thing for some of our most youngest and brightest minds,” said Crowley.

These first-grade students shared what they were thankful for in their special ornaments.

“I’m thankful for my family and my city. ‘Why are you thankful?’ Because my city keeps me alive and I love my family and I want them to stay alive,” said Trinity Reed.

“I’m thankful for my grandma and my whole community. ‘You’re thankful for your community? What are you thankful for about them?’ That they’re my friends,” said Delylah Johnson.

Now, these Christmas creations will make their way to the County Courthouse. The students even got an invitation to see it all lit up at the annual tree-lighting ceremony on December 5.

