Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

First day of spring; Snow expected to make a return late Thursday

First day of spring; Snow expected to make a return late Thursday.
Posted at 7:58 PM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 21:03:11-04

MILWAUKEE — Spring begins late on Tuesday, March 19.

It officially begins at 10:06 p.m. CST on Tuesday.

The first day of spring felt warm, but our weather ahead looks a lot more like winter, with the snow set to return late Thursday, March 21, and into Friday.

While it's still too far out to predict specific numbers, as of Tuesday, it looks like much of the area could be in line for a slushy few inches of snow.

According to 'Current Results,' a website that tracks weather data, the average snowfall for Milwaukee in March is around five days.

mke snow.PNG
According to 'Current Results,' a website that tracks weather data, the average snowfall for Milwaukee in March is around five days. This chart tracked 30-year snowfall averages in Milwaukee from 1991-2020.

The average amount of snow in inches in March for Milwaukee is just under 7 inches. Those numbers are based on findings from 30-year snowfall averages from 1991-2020.

For your latest 7-day- forecast, click here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Womens History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Women's History Month