First day of spring; Snow expected to make a return late Thursday.

MILWAUKEE — Spring begins late on Tuesday, March 19.

It officially begins at 10:06 p.m. CST on Tuesday.

The first day of spring felt warm, but our weather ahead looks a lot more like winter, with the snow set to return late Thursday, March 21, and into Friday.

While it's still too far out to predict specific numbers, as of Tuesday, it looks like much of the area could be in line for a slushy few inches of snow.

According to 'Current Results,' a website that tracks weather data, the average snowfall for Milwaukee in March is around five days.

'Current Results, Weather and Science Facts' According to 'Current Results,' a website that tracks weather data, the average snowfall for Milwaukee in March is around five days. This chart tracked 30-year snowfall averages in Milwaukee from 1991-2020.

The average amount of snow in inches in March for Milwaukee is just under 7 inches. Those numbers are based on findings from 30-year snowfall averages from 1991-2020.

