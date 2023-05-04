First cruise ship of 2023 arrives in Milwaukee, Viking Octantis

MILWAUKEE — The first cruise ship to enter Milwaukee's port in 2023 has arrived.

Viking Octantis carries 378 passengers on voyages throughout the Great Lakes, according to a news release from the mayor's office.

An identical ship operated by Viking cruises, the Viking Polaris, will also be sailing on the Great Lakes starting in 2023.

31 port calls by various cruise ships are planned for the Port of Milwaukee in 2023, carrying about 12,000 passengers.

A press conference is scheduled to begin at 1:15 pm Thursday regarding Milwaukee's cruise ship scene. Watch live below:

Read the city's news release about the ship below:

Following two years of pandemic-related cancellations, Milwaukee’s Great Lakes cruise season returned with significant momentum and success in 2022. An unprecedented number of international passengers and cruise vessels traveled to-or-from Milwaukee last year. Learn more about the 2022 Great Lakes cruise season through Port Milwaukee’s Annual Report [portmilwaukee.com].



