First Chill on the Hill of the season kicks off on Tuesday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The summer tradition will be held at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet beginning Tuesday, June 7. It will run 13 weeks until Tuesday, Aug. 30. Music on each day starts at 6:30 p.m.
The space between the Band Chalet and the Vine Beer Garden will be designated for attendees. Park Road will be closed between Howell Avenue and Idaho Street on Tuesdays to provide more room for food vendors and guests, organizers say.
Below is the full lineup for the 2022 season:
June 7: The Lauryl Sulfate Show featuring the LOL, Fun Bois, Black Challenger and Grim Paddle
June 14: Fellow Kinsman / No Seatbelts
June 21: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
June 28: American Legion Band 100th Anniversary Celebration
July 5: Orlando Pena and the Midnight Purchase / Whiskeybelles
July 12: Wise Jennings / MilBillies – New Business Night
July 19: Secondhand Souls / Local Legends
July 26: Moonglow / El Sebas – Humboldt Hustle
August 2: Peshtigo / Gego y Nony – Kids and Family Night
August 9: Loud Library / Blind Fiction – National Book Lovers Day
August 16: Paul Cebar
August 23: The Breadmen / Ethan Keller
August 30: Jalen Romell Acoustic / Tigera / Vincent Van Great and Amanda Huff
Click here to head to the event's website.