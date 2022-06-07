First Chill on the Hill of the season kicks off on Tuesday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The summer tradition will be held at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet beginning Tuesday, June 7. It will run 13 weeks until Tuesday, Aug. 30. Music on each day starts at 6:30 p.m.

The space between the Band Chalet and the Vine Beer Garden will be designated for attendees. Park Road will be closed between Howell Avenue and Idaho Street on Tuesdays to provide more room for food vendors and guests, organizers say.

Below is the full lineup for the 2022 season:

June 7: The Lauryl Sulfate Show featuring the LOL, Fun Bois, Black Challenger and Grim Paddle

June 14: Fellow Kinsman / No Seatbelts

June 21: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

June 28: American Legion Band 100th Anniversary Celebration

July 5: Orlando Pena and the Midnight Purchase / Whiskeybelles

July 12: Wise Jennings / MilBillies – New Business Night

July 19: Secondhand Souls / Local Legends

July 26: Moonglow / El Sebas – Humboldt Hustle

August 2: Peshtigo / Gego y Nony – Kids and Family Night

August 9: Loud Library / Blind Fiction – National Book Lovers Day

August 16: Paul Cebar

August 23: The Breadmen / Ethan Keller

August 30: Jalen Romell Acoustic / Tigera / Vincent Van Great and Amanda Huff

Click here to head to the event's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip