First Black historical museum, cultural center being planned in Racine

RACINE, Wisc. — A Racine non-profit is planning to build the city's first Black historical museum and cultural center.

Mahogany Black Art & Cultural Center Incorporated is planning to create Racine's first permanent and physical home for the preservation, research, and exhibition of Racine County Black history.

According to a news release, a lot of historical contribution of the Black experience in Racine County has disappeared or not sufficiently been documented and preserved.

The center will feature physical exhibits, artifacts, photographs, art, literature, an archive of digital oral histories.

"Now is an exciting time to reinvigorate the legacies by educating and sharing our historical experiences as a Black community. We have been an integral part of the history of Racine County since its humble beginnings and now, more than ever is the time to create a permanent, physical home for the preservation, exhibition and research of Racine County Black history" states CEO and founder Scott Terry.

