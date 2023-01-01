First babies of 2023 born at Aurora Health Care

MILWAUKEE — For many babies born in the early morning hours of January 1, the race of who is the first baby to be born that year can be really close. That happened this year at Aurora Health Care, where two babies were born just a minute apart!

This year, the first baby born at Aurora Health Care in 2023 was Caleb Liddel, a baby boy born at 12:11 a.m. He was born at five pounds, nine ounces and is going to be the baby brother to an older brother and sister.

Coming in at a very close second was Luna Nance-Blunt, who was born at 12:12 a.m.! She was born at seven pounds, 12.5 ounces, and is the first child of her parents.

In third, but certainly not last place, was baby Adrian Stewart, who was born at 4:17 a.m. He came in at six pounds, 14 ounces, and is now the younger sibling to older sister Alexandria!

Congratulations to all the new parents and welcome to the world all of the new 2023 babies!

