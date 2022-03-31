First 20K fans at Bucks vs Clippers game on Friday can claim free digital collectible poster

MILWAUKEE — The first 20,000 fans at Friday's Milwaukee Bucks and L.A. Clippers game at Fiserv Forum can claim a free digital collectible poster.

The Bucks are launching a fan-focused Digital Collectibles experience known as “Fear the Deer NFTs.” According to a news release, the collection will allow Bucks fans access to the next generation of sports memorabilia. It was designed in partnership with NFT marketplace.

"As this Fear the Deer NFT experience continues to unfold, fans will receive access to new collections, exclusive digital merchandise and the ability to unlock real-world benefits and other rewards to augment their experience," the Bucks said in a statement on Wednesday.

One of the first collections to be rolled out is dubbed the "Championship Collection" and includes three exclusive pieces, each commemorating the 2021 NBA Title win.

The team says Fear the Deer NFTs will be available, first-and-foremost, to fans who attend Bucks home games throughout the remainder of the 2021-22 season. These also may become available in limited quantities at fearthedeernfts.com.

“Bucks fans are next-level when it comes to their team and they’re going to love the opportunity to create their own digital shrine to the team,” said Bucks Chief Marketing Officer Dustin Godsey. “Fear the Deer NFTs is something that will grow over time, and we’re excited for fans to be able to expand their love for the Bucks from the home court to the digital realm.”

According to a news release, the team will unveil and auction two limited series of Rare NFT Rings that pay tribute to the Bucks’ 1971 and 2021 Championships. The auction for the Championship Rings will start at 8 a.m. on April 8, and will run through Sunday, April 10 at 8 p.m. at fearthedeernfts.com

