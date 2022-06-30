Fireworks vendors expect boom in sales this weekend

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — With Fourth of July celebrations just days away, vendors expect fireworks sales to light up this weekend.

People will spend hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars on fireworks every year.

Aisles are filled with shelves of fireworks at Boom92, located at 1043 Griffiths Ln.

Shelves are full with fireworks at Boom92! Employees say they’ve been working all year to stay stocked and avoid supply chain issues. Because of that, they’ve also been able to keep prices down. They said sales are up slightly from last year, and expect a busy weekend. pic.twitter.com/yoFtb5fH3R — Kelsey Dickeson (@KelseyDickeson) June 29, 2022

"We have over 250 new products this year," said Brooke Freitag, a Boom92 employee. "We have multiple aerials and 500 grams that are just flying off the shelves."

While many fireworks retailers are battling continued supply chain issues this year, Freitag said Boom92 found a way around it: She said they started to replenish the store's stockpile as soon as last season ended.

"The supply chain, obviously you still have your issues, but we've been working so hard to fill our shelves. And we did it," Freitag said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Freitag said freight costs went up significantly. That overhead went down a bit for the store this year, which Freitag said allows them to keep prices low.

Freitag said sales are up slightly from last year and anticipates they'll skyrocket over the next few days.

"We're stocked. We're ready to go and we're excited for the Fourth of July," Freitag said.

For the first time, Green Bay Elite Cheer is running its own stand in the Bellevue Menards parking lot. It's part of an effort to raise money for the gym's young athletes to go to competitions, cover gym fees and uniforms.

This is the first year @gbecheer has had a fireworks stand! It’s part of a fundraiser for the team. They’re located in the Bellevue Menards parking lot and will be open through Monday. @NBC26 pic.twitter.com/Bmo9AKF8Mz — Kelsey Dickeson (@KelseyDickeson) June 29, 2022

"Our hope for this fundraiser is just that we can raise enough money for our kids to keep doing the sport that they love," said Kerri Jensen, a cheer mom. "We want our kids to be able to travel. We want to make it fun for everybody and we just hope that we raise a lot of money so our kids can strive into their sport.”

Jensen said she's noticed more people buying smaller items at their tent, like sparklers and fireworks for kids.

In the city of Green Bay, people need to obtain a permit for any fireworks that leave the ground and go "boom" - bottle rockets, mortars and firecrackers.