Firefighters battle massive house fire in Oconomowoc; no injuries reported

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — The cause of a massive house fire in Oconomowoc on Tuesday, Jan. 2 remains unknown.

Firefighters responded to the fire on the 1300 block of Morgan Road around 6:30 a.m. Initial 911 calls from passersby reported flames coming from the home's roof. Callers also reported vehicles in the driveway, but no one answered when pounding on the doors.

Western Lakes Fire District House fire in Oconomowoc on January 2, 2024

The incident was eventually upgraded to a MABAS Box Alarm for manpower and water.

No patients were located and no injuries were reported.

According to the Western Lakes Fire District, "Simultaneously with during this incident, six additional calls for service were handled within the District."

Western Lakes Fire District House fire in Oconomowoc on January 2, 2024

The cause is still under investigation.

"We would like to thank the initial callers that reported this early morning fire for their awareness and quick action to call 911," Western Lakes Fire District shared on Facebook. "We had some kind neighbors that provided water and hot coffee to crews prior to the arrival of Emergency Disaster Services - Wisconsin & Upper Michigan-The Salvation Army canteen."

