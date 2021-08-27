Firearm displayed, shots fired at New Berlin's Malone Park: Police

NEW BERLIN — The New Berlin Police Department is trying to crack down on crime at the Malone Park basketball courts after an number of incidents this week.

It started when police learned that a group of young people were harassing and intimidating another group of people who were using the basketball courts on Stigler Parkway Tuesday evening. Police say the offending group was trying to get the others away so they could use the court. When the group using the court refused to leave, someone in the offending group displayed a firearm, according to police.

The next evening, police say officers were posted at the park to deter any further incidents. At around 10:20 p.m., officers there say they heard multiple gunshots in the area of the basketball court. Officers also saw several people who had been using the courts "evacuate" the area, according to a statement Thursday.

An investigation into the incident did not find any evidence that a person had been injured during the gunfire.

The New Berlin Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed or has direct knowledge regarding either of these incidents to contact their Investigations Division at 262-782-6640. Anonymous tips may be reported to Crime Stoppers of Waukesha County at 1-888-441-5505 or through their website, http://www.stopcrimewaukesha.com/submit-a-tip

