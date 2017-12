Fire department: Barn set ablaze in Oak Creek

A barn in Oak Creek was engulfed in a fire, according to the Oak Creek Fire Department.

The fire was at a barn near the intersection of Howell Avenue and Elm Road Tuesday night.

We are still on scene of a barn fire in the area of Howell and Elm. Fire is now under control and no injuries reported. Please use caution when passing through this area. pic.twitter.com/w3ijCayWte — Oak Creek Fire Dept (@Oak_Creek_FD) December 27, 2017

The department said the fire is under control and no injuries were reported. They asked residents to take care when passing through the area.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.