Fire crews battle semi-trailer garbage fire on Beaver Dam highway

Beaver Dam Fire Department
Posted at 5:57 PM, Aug 30, 2023
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A semi-trailer fire forced firefighters to dump garbage on the highway in Beaver Dam on Wednesday.

According to the Beaver Dam Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the northbound off-ramp at Highway 151 and Madison St. for solid waste transfer semi-trailer fire.

Firefighters had to dump the truck on the off-ramp in order to put the fire out.

After the fire was extinguished, crews cleared the roadway and hauled the trash to a local landfill, the fire department said.

