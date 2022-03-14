Watch
Fire at 21st and Wright, one person being helped by Red Cross

Scene at 21st and Wright Monday morning.
Posted at 5:43 AM, Mar 14, 2022
MILWAUKEE — One person is being helped by the Red Cross after a duplex caught fire at 21st and Wright in Milwaukee early Monday morning, the fire department says.

MFD said in a statement one person from an adjacent home is being helped by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported among firefighters.

The duplex next door caught fire around 1:37 a.m. The fire department estimates the fire caused about $443,187 in damage to the building.

Fire officials said crews found the building engulfed in flames. Firefighters conducted an "exterior/defensive attack" due to fire conditions, according to their statement.

