Fire and Police Commission's new body camera policy sparks debate

MILWAUKEE — A new policy that dramatically speeds up the release of police body camera video goes into affect May 1.

Under the new policy, the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) will be required to release video footage to the public within 15 days of an officer-involved death or other critical incidents.

It will also give family of the people killed by police the opportunity to view the video within 48 hours of the critical incident. There are some exceptions, including if the next of kin was a witness to or involved in the incident.

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) passed the resolution on April 20.

The new procedure is getting mixed reactions from those in the community.

Maria Hamilton’s son, Dontre Hamilton, was shot and killed by a Milwaukee Police Officer in 2014. Nine years later, and Dontre’s family still has not received body camera footage from that day.

“This is a step we didn’t have when Dontre died. It can help other families, and that’s positive and that’s all we want”, Hamilton said.

The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (MAARPR) is a group advocating for the new policy. The group listens to demands from people around Milwaukee..

“It’s crucial for families to begin the healing journey and to see the final moments of their loved ones. Without transparency, there can not be much trust with MPD,” Alan Chavoya, outreach chair of MAARPR, said.

The Milwaukee Police Association (MPA) filed a lawsuit against the FPC on April 21.

Andrew Wagner, the president of the police association, said they are worried the new rule will get in the way of investigations. The MPA also thinks the FPC is breaking its own rules by issuing MPD Standard Operating Procedures for the department.

“I’m all for releasing video as soon as we possibly can, but putting a timeline on that is impossible to follow, for the integrity of the investigation, is reckless and wrong,” Wagner said.

He says the new rule could cause more confusion and speculation.

“You can’t be transparent with the clip of a video that only shows one angle or one thing from a body camera when we don’t have the investigation complete to know what it all means,” Wagner said.

Others say the rule will bring more transparency.

“Without that footage being seen by family and community, you just have a one-sided story,” Nate Hamilton, Dontre’s brother, said

The MAAPR will be outside city hall Monday to promote transparency and call upon the MPA “to stop interfering with justice”.

“We want to highlight this victory for all of Milwaukee. It’s a big step forward in ensuring police accountability and transparency in this city,” Chavoya said.

Following the decision and MPA's lawsuit, the Milwaukee Police Department issued a statement of its own saying, "The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) proactively implemented community briefings in the spirit of public transparency. The Milwaukee Police Department respects the Fire and Police Commission's oversight authority and will adhere to the policy enacted. MPD remains committed to transparency and building positive relationships with the community that we serve."

There is an injunction hearing on May 12.

