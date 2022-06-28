Finalists in Sporkies food competition at 2022 Wisconsin State Fair revealed

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The eight finalists in The Sporkies food competition at the Wisconsin State Fair have been revealed.

They were chosen from 28 entries. On Aug. 2 a panel of local judges will choose the winner and will consider appearance, presentation, creativity, originality and taste.

The finalists' foods will also of course be available for purchase during the Wisconsin State Fair. The eight finalists have already won a 13-foot-long- spork which will be displayed at the vendors' locations.

The State Fair is being held Aug 4-14 at the fairgrounds in West Allis.

In case you are wondering, a spork is a utensil somewhere between a spoon and a fork, often served with food at state fairs.

Check out the 2022 finalists below:

BLACK BEAN BURRITO BALLS

Wisconsin State Fair BLACK BEAN BURRITO BALLS





"Here’s a vegetarian option appealing to all Fairgoers that you can walk around the State Fair with in hand! The Black Bean Burrito Balls have a mix of black beans, sweet corn, a plethora of cheeses, and spices combined into bite-sized spheres and breaded with a combination of spicy cheese curls and nacho cheese chips. Then, into the deep fryer they go! Served with zesty chile lime sauce, this may make you turn your back on the traditional burrito.

Available at Lakefront Brewery Beer Garden."

BRANDY OLD FASHIONED S’MORE ON-A-STICK

Wisconsin State Fair

BRANDY OLD FASHIONED S’MORE ON-A-STICK





"This Freese’s Candy Shoppe classic treat has a grand twist! The Brandy Old Fashioned S’more On-a-Stick upgrades the classic whipped cream bar by infusing the flavors of the Wisconsin brandy old fashioned. But, here’s the twist – that fluffy cream is sandwiched between two graham crackers and covered in milk chocolate. After being drizzled with white chocolate, it’s topped with the traditional old fashioned garnishes of dried orange and dried cherry.

Available at Freese’s Candy Shoppe."

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH LATTE

Wisconsin State Fair

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH LATTE





"We are busy folks, and we like a portable breakfast or pick-me-up on the go! Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub’s Two Brothers nitro coffee goes to the next level when mixed with Cinnamon Toast Crunch infused cereal milk. Add a cereal crust rimmed cup and top with delicious whipped cream and you have the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte.

Breakfast dreams really do come true at the State Fair!

Available at Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub."

FLAMIN’ HOT CHEETOS CHICKEN ON-A-STICK

Wisconsin State Fair

FLAMIN’ HOT CHEETOS CHICKEN ON-A-STICK





"Wanting something spicy, fun, and of course, on-a-stick, the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Chicken On-a-Stick was born. This deep-fried chicken skewer is breaded with a special seasoning blend and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos dust. Drizzled with chipotle ranch and sprinkled with top-secret seasoning, this is certain to bring some spice to your life!

Available at Bud Pavilion."

FRIED PICKLE CHEESE CURD TACOS

Wisconsin State Fair

FRIED PICKLE CHEESE CURD TACOS





"Who doesn’t love fried pickles? Would you say it is going too far to combine them with Cheese Curd Tacos? We think not!

The Fried Pickle Cheese Curd Tacos is completely deep-fried with pickles sandwiched together with cream cheese and freshly battered white cheddar cheese curds. Mix them all together and into the deep-fryer it goes to get that classic Richie’s crispy taco shell stuffed with ooey-gooey cheese. Topped with raspberry chipotle sauce and fresh greens, get ready for this reimagined Fair dish.

Available at Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos."

PEÑO PRETZEL POPPER BRAT

Wisconsin State Fair

PEÑO PRETZEL POPPER BRAT





"We all know us Midwesterners are SERIOUS about our brats. After the Gertrude’s crew discovered an amazing jalapeño cheddar bratwurst, they realized they just had to “pretzel” it!

The Peño Pretzel Popper Brat is a 10-inch jalapeño cheddar bratwurst carefully wrapped in fresh pretzel dough, topped with coarse pretzel salt and fresh cut jalapeños, and baked until it’s golden brown. But that’s not all! Once it’s done baking, it’s brushed with butter, drizzled with white cheddar sauce, and served with a house-made jalapeño cream cheese.

Available at Gertrude’s Pretzels."

SURF & TURF SLIDERS

Wisconsin State Fair

SURF & TURF SLIDERS





"Surf and turf is a beach staple, so it only made sense to add it to Tropics! After months of trial and error, the team found the perfect mix: sweet coconut shrimp and savory pulled pork.

Surf & Turf Sliders are piled with marinated pulled pork cooked to perfection, a layer of tropical slaw, and Tropics’ signature pineapple mango salsa. Topped with hot, crispy coconut shrimp and smothered in a jalapeño aioli sauce, enjoy this beachy delight in a fresh Hawaiian sweet roll bun.

Available at Tropics."

THE SCONNIE SLUGGER

Wisconsin State Fair

THE SCONNIE SLUGGER





"The crew at Miller Lite Sports Bar & Grill are big fans of State Fair classics, but this year, Chef Ashley wanted to reinvent a favorite: the corn dog.

Highlighting the great state of Wisconsin, The Sconnie Slugger combines a locally made beer brat and cheese curds and then dips them in Cruller cornmeal batter. This on-a-stick work of art is deep-fried and topped with “dijonaise” and German sweet & sour cabbage.

Available at Miller Lite Sports Bar & Grill."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip