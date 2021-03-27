Finalist for chief of Milwaukee police takes job in Maryland: Reports

One of two finalists for the Milwaukee Police Department's Chief of Police has accepted a position in Maryland, according to reports.

Malik Aziz was named the next chief of police for the Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland, in the Washington, D.C. metro area, the Washington Post reports.

Aziz currently serves as deputy chief of the Dallas Police Department.

Aziz was one of two finalists for Milwaukee's top cop. The city's Fire and Police Commission was divided between Aziz and the other top contender, Hoyt Mahaley.

The search for a new chief was since suspended due to issues over the demotion of former police chief Alfonso Morales.

Jeff Norman is the Acting Chief of the Milwaukee Police Department. He has expressed interest in keeping the job permanently.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip