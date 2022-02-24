Final weekend at the Lake Geneva Ice Castles

LAKE GENEVA — If you were hoping to check out the Lake Geneva Ice Castles this year, you have one final weekend to do it.

The ice castles will close for the season after the final weekend, February 24-27.

Tickets for the castles are available now, but a news release from Ice Castles is urging people to reserve tickets now before they sell out.

Visitors at the ice castles can expect ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and towers of ice embedded with colored LED lights. New this year, guests can add a horse-drawn sleigh ride experience to their visit.

You can reserve tickets for the last weekend of the season here.

