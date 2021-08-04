Final preparations, ride inspections underway ahead of opening day of the Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS — It was all hands on deck at the Wisconsin State Fair as crews worked around the clock to make sure each and every ride is in top-notch shape for opening day.

"We focus on the safety, so the patrons can focus on the fun," said Secretary for the Department of Safety and Professional Services, Dawn Crim.

"There's a lot of last-minute preps. There aren't enough hours in the day, but we'll utilize all of them," said Kathleen O'Leary, CEO of the Wisconsin State Fair Park.

TMJ4

Dawn Crim and her crew have been at the fair since last week, ensuring all 42 rides are inspected and given the green light.

"We have them run it, we're listening to the motors, we're sliding through looking for any jagged edges, making sure refuting is where it should be," said Crim.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 30,000 amusement park-related injuries occur each year. But Secretary Crim says the chances of something like that happening at the state fair are slim to none.

TMJ4

"We're looking at the safety history, we're looking at the age of the ride, and what the manufacturer says should be replaced at what times. It's very similar to your vehicle. You have your standard safety checks and you know the life of different parts, and that's how we treat these rides," said Crim.

Still a little leery? Don't you worry. Secretary Crim even got in on one of the rides just to show how safe they actually are.

TMJ4

"You'll see the safety inspection sticker that goes on with the date, so when you're riding rides, you will see that inspection sticker each year," said Crim.

So whether you decide to ride the tilt-a-whirl or the merry-go-round, officials say they'll do everything in their power to make sure you have a safe and fun experience at the fair.

"This is really what makes us even be better and stronger, because we collaborate and we work together," said O'Leary.

The Wisconsin Sate Fair opens on Thursday, August 5 at 11 a.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip