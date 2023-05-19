Final pre-trial hearing scheduled for Michael Mattioli, former MPD officer accused in Joel Acevedo's death

MILWAUKEE — A final pre-trial hearing and a jury trial have been scheduled for Michael Mattioli, the former Milwaukee police officer charged in the 2020 death of 25-year-old Joel Acevedo.

Acevedo died at a party at Mattioli's home when he was off duty. Prosecutors say Mattioli put Acevedo in a chokehold after an argument. Since Acevedo's death, Mattioli resigned from the police department.

His trial was set to begin in November 2022 but was pushed until May of this year. Three years since Joel's death.

The trial was pushed back after the state had a hard time getting a hold of a key witness: former Milwaukee County Medical Examiner, Dr. Brian Peterson.

The trial was pushed back again earlier this month, for the same reason. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner at the time has not been responsive to the court, making proceedings difficult.

Now, Mattioli is scheduled for a final pre-trial hearing on July 26 at 10 a.m. His jury trial is scheduled for Nov. 6 at 8:30 a.m.

