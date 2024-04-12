Filmgoers attend Downer Theater ribbon-cutting ceremony

MILWAUKEE — A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked a new beginning for moviegoers and the Downer Theater.

Milwaukee Film has taken over the operation of the building. The community worked for months to restore the historic theater.

"I love this little theater since I was less than 10 years old. We used to come here on Saturdays for the matinee," Patrick Devitt said as he waited in line to go into the theater.

Six months ago an abrupt shutdown was the end of an era for the Downer Theater.

Milwaukee Film's Board of Directors knew the building's theater had more stories to tell.

Susan Mikulay, Chairman of Milwaukee Film, said she and other community partners sprang into action.

"We all sat down together and said, let's see what we can do to bring this back," said Mikulay.

Today's reopening brought out Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. Moviegoers were lined up to the end of the block waiting to get into the newly renovated theater.

This is day two of the start of this year's Milwaukee Film Festival.

"We really believe particularly with the Downer Theater, we'll become even more of a destination for the festival," says Mikulay.

